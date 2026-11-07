Democratic Midterm Victory Eases Expectations For Aggressive Fed Rate Moves
(MENAFN) The Democratic Party's victories in both chambers of the US Congress during Tuesday's midterm elections have raised expectations of reduced inflationary pressures in the domestic economy, potentially prompting the Federal Reserve to reconsider further aggressive monetary tightening.
The shift in congressional control is expected to place greater restrictions on large-scale investments in artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure while creating obstacles for the Trump administration's expansionary fiscal agenda.
The Democrats' electoral success has also fueled expectations that US President Donald Trump could adopt a less confrontational approach toward escalating tensions involving Israel and Iran.
Any reduction in hostilities across the Middle East could help lower global energy costs, removing a significant source of inflation and reducing pressure on central banks worldwide to maintain elevated interest rates.
Concerns surrounding geopolitical developments and energy supplies previously contributed to the Federal Reserve's decision to increase its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points in September, bringing it to a range of 3.75%-4%. The move represented the central bank's first rate increase since 2023.
Tim Waterer, global chief market analyst at KCM Trade, said Wednesday that a Democratic victory in both congressional chambers “would probably be the least desirable outcome for tech stocks and risk assets more broadly.”
He also pointed to growing public opposition to the rapid development and construction of AI data centers, describing the issue as one of the major concerns influencing several previous congressional election campaigns.
The shift in congressional control is expected to place greater restrictions on large-scale investments in artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure while creating obstacles for the Trump administration's expansionary fiscal agenda.
The Democrats' electoral success has also fueled expectations that US President Donald Trump could adopt a less confrontational approach toward escalating tensions involving Israel and Iran.
Any reduction in hostilities across the Middle East could help lower global energy costs, removing a significant source of inflation and reducing pressure on central banks worldwide to maintain elevated interest rates.
Concerns surrounding geopolitical developments and energy supplies previously contributed to the Federal Reserve's decision to increase its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points in September, bringing it to a range of 3.75%-4%. The move represented the central bank's first rate increase since 2023.
Tim Waterer, global chief market analyst at KCM Trade, said Wednesday that a Democratic victory in both congressional chambers “would probably be the least desirable outcome for tech stocks and risk assets more broadly.”
He also pointed to growing public opposition to the rapid development and construction of AI data centers, describing the issue as one of the major concerns influencing several previous congressional election campaigns.
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