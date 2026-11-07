Saudi Coalition Reports Interception of Houthi Missile Near Medina
(MENAFN) The Saudi-led military coalition announced Thursday that its air defense systems successfully intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile launched by Yemen's Houthi group toward Saudi Arabia's western Medina region.
Coalition spokesperson Turki al-Maliki confirmed the interception in an official statement published on the social media platform X.
However, the coalition did not disclose the specific location the missile was targeting or indicate whether the incident resulted in any damage.
The Houthis have yet to issue a response to the announcement or comment on the reported missile interception.
The development comes as tensions and military confrontations continue between the Houthi movement and the Saudi-led coalition, which provides military support to Yemen's internationally recognized government.
Saudi Arabia has been leading a military campaign against the Houthis since March 2015, following the group's takeover of the capital, Sanaa, and several other areas of Yemen in 2014.
Coalition spokesperson Turki al-Maliki confirmed the interception in an official statement published on the social media platform X.
However, the coalition did not disclose the specific location the missile was targeting or indicate whether the incident resulted in any damage.
The Houthis have yet to issue a response to the announcement or comment on the reported missile interception.
The development comes as tensions and military confrontations continue between the Houthi movement and the Saudi-led coalition, which provides military support to Yemen's internationally recognized government.
Saudi Arabia has been leading a military campaign against the Houthis since March 2015, following the group's takeover of the capital, Sanaa, and several other areas of Yemen in 2014.
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