Israel’s Military Procurement Raises Questions Over Future US Aid
(MENAFN) Israel's outstanding orders for billions of dollars in American-made military equipment could create obstacles to US President Donald Trump's plans to gradually end Washington's military assistance to Israel, according to reports citing a State Department document submitted to Congress.
The document indicates that Israel would require approximately $10 billion in additional financing beyond 2028 to pay for military equipment orders that remained outstanding as of April 1. This has raised questions about how the remaining costs would be covered if the United States proceeds with ending its financial support.
The disclosure follows Trump's announcement Tuesday that he intends to discontinue military assistance to Israel, potentially signaling a major change in the longstanding defense relationship between the two countries.
Washington has already committed to providing Israel with nearly $7 billion annually in military assistance over the next two years. Additionally, an existing 10-year military cooperation agreement signed during former President Barack Obama's administration guarantees $3.3 billion in annual funding through 2028.
The outstanding procurement commitments could be financed through continued American military assistance, direct contributions from the Israeli government or a combination of both arrangements, according to reports.
US Representative Joaquin Castro, who requested further explanations from the State Department, questioned how the additional $10 billion in expenses would be covered and who would ultimately assume responsibility for the payments, even if the existing American assistance agreement remains in place until its scheduled expiration.
The document indicates that Israel would require approximately $10 billion in additional financing beyond 2028 to pay for military equipment orders that remained outstanding as of April 1. This has raised questions about how the remaining costs would be covered if the United States proceeds with ending its financial support.
The disclosure follows Trump's announcement Tuesday that he intends to discontinue military assistance to Israel, potentially signaling a major change in the longstanding defense relationship between the two countries.
Washington has already committed to providing Israel with nearly $7 billion annually in military assistance over the next two years. Additionally, an existing 10-year military cooperation agreement signed during former President Barack Obama's administration guarantees $3.3 billion in annual funding through 2028.
The outstanding procurement commitments could be financed through continued American military assistance, direct contributions from the Israeli government or a combination of both arrangements, according to reports.
US Representative Joaquin Castro, who requested further explanations from the State Department, questioned how the additional $10 billion in expenses would be covered and who would ultimately assume responsibility for the payments, even if the existing American assistance agreement remains in place until its scheduled expiration.
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