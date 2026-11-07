China Sees Marriage Registrations Fall as Birth Rate Concerns Grow
(MENAFN) Marriage registrations in China dropped by nearly 10% during the first nine months of 2026, intensifying concerns about the country's declining birth rate and worsening demographic challenges.
A total of 4.648 million couples registered their marriages between January and September, representing a reduction of 504,000 registrations, or 9.8%, compared with the same period last year, according to official government figures released Wednesday.
The latest decline threatens to reverse the modest recovery in marriage registrations witnessed in 2025.
Independent demographer He Yafu, based in Guangdong province, indicated that the downward trend could continue throughout the year, with China's total marriage registrations expected to decrease further in 2026.
The declining number of marriages could also contribute to another reduction in births in 2027, given the strong connection between marriage and childbirth in Chinese society.
China registered only 7.92 million births in 2025, marking a 17% decrease from the 9.54 million recorded in 2024, according to official statistics.
The country's birth rate also dropped to 5.63 births per 1,000 residents, reaching its lowest level since the establishment of the People's Republic of China in 1949.
Meanwhile, China's total population decreased by 3.39 million during 2025, falling to approximately 1.405 billion. This marked the fourth consecutive year in which the country experienced an annual population decline.
A total of 4.648 million couples registered their marriages between January and September, representing a reduction of 504,000 registrations, or 9.8%, compared with the same period last year, according to official government figures released Wednesday.
The latest decline threatens to reverse the modest recovery in marriage registrations witnessed in 2025.
Independent demographer He Yafu, based in Guangdong province, indicated that the downward trend could continue throughout the year, with China's total marriage registrations expected to decrease further in 2026.
The declining number of marriages could also contribute to another reduction in births in 2027, given the strong connection between marriage and childbirth in Chinese society.
China registered only 7.92 million births in 2025, marking a 17% decrease from the 9.54 million recorded in 2024, according to official statistics.
The country's birth rate also dropped to 5.63 births per 1,000 residents, reaching its lowest level since the establishment of the People's Republic of China in 1949.
Meanwhile, China's total population decreased by 3.39 million during 2025, falling to approximately 1.405 billion. This marked the fourth consecutive year in which the country experienced an annual population decline.
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