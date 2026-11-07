False Bomb Threats Target Two Finnair Passenger Flights
(MENAFN) Two passenger flights operated by Finnair were targeted by bomb threats on Thursday, but subsequent inspections determined that both warnings were false, according to reports citing the airline.
The first incident involved flight AY1761 traveling from Helsinki to Rome, which arrived at its destination as scheduled at 9:27 a.m. under the escort of Italian fighter aircraft, Finnair communications manager Stiina Tuunanen said.
Italian authorities were waiting for the aircraft upon arrival and carried out security inspections. The captain also informed passengers about the reported threat after the plane landed.
“Nothing unusual has been found on the plane,” Tuunanen said.
A second false bomb warning was reported against a flight traveling from Helsinki to Vienna, operated by Jettime on behalf of Finnair, she added.
Tuunanen explained that the airline follows established security protocols whenever such incidents occur and coordinates its response with the relevant authorities.
“There have been several incidents in the past week. Bomb threats have been made against several airports and several airlines,” she said.
She also emphasized that passenger and crew safety remains Finnair's highest priority, noting that employees receive training to respond appropriately to security threats.
The first incident involved flight AY1761 traveling from Helsinki to Rome, which arrived at its destination as scheduled at 9:27 a.m. under the escort of Italian fighter aircraft, Finnair communications manager Stiina Tuunanen said.
Italian authorities were waiting for the aircraft upon arrival and carried out security inspections. The captain also informed passengers about the reported threat after the plane landed.
“Nothing unusual has been found on the plane,” Tuunanen said.
A second false bomb warning was reported against a flight traveling from Helsinki to Vienna, operated by Jettime on behalf of Finnair, she added.
Tuunanen explained that the airline follows established security protocols whenever such incidents occur and coordinates its response with the relevant authorities.
“There have been several incidents in the past week. Bomb threats have been made against several airports and several airlines,” she said.
She also emphasized that passenger and crew safety remains Finnair's highest priority, noting that employees receive training to respond appropriately to security threats.
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