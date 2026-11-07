Cristiano Ronaldo Confirms International Football Retirement
(MENAFN) Cristiano Ronaldo has announced his decision to end his international football career after Portugal completes its November fixtures, marking the conclusion of a historic journey with the national team that has lasted more than two decades.
The 41-year-old striker revealed his plans in a post on Instagram, stating that he would "hand back the number 7 shirt" once the upcoming international break concludes.
Portugal are due to face Denmark at home on November 14 in the UEFA Nations League before traveling to take on Wales three days later.
Historic International Achievements
Ronaldo first represented Portugal's senior national team in August 2003, making his debut against Kazakhstan. Since then, he has registered 146 goals across 234 international appearances, establishing all-time records in both categories in men's international football.
He also led Portugal to its first major international championship at the 2016 European Championship, before playing a key role in the country's subsequent UEFA Nations League triumphs in 2019 and 2025.
The five-time Ballon d'Or recipient further cemented his place in football history by becoming the first player to score in six different editions of the men's World Cup, achieving the milestone during the 2026 tournament.
Portugal's campaign in the competition ended in the round of 16, where the national team was eliminated by eventual champions Spain.
The 41-year-old striker revealed his plans in a post on Instagram, stating that he would "hand back the number 7 shirt" once the upcoming international break concludes.
Portugal are due to face Denmark at home on November 14 in the UEFA Nations League before traveling to take on Wales three days later.
Historic International Achievements
Ronaldo first represented Portugal's senior national team in August 2003, making his debut against Kazakhstan. Since then, he has registered 146 goals across 234 international appearances, establishing all-time records in both categories in men's international football.
He also led Portugal to its first major international championship at the 2016 European Championship, before playing a key role in the country's subsequent UEFA Nations League triumphs in 2019 and 2025.
The five-time Ballon d'Or recipient further cemented his place in football history by becoming the first player to score in six different editions of the men's World Cup, achieving the milestone during the 2026 tournament.
Portugal's campaign in the competition ended in the round of 16, where the national team was eliminated by eventual champions Spain.
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