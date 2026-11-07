Azerbaijan's Azeri Light Crude Price Grows To $107.46 Per Barrel
It was noted that the price of one barrel of Azeri Light crude oil on an FOB basis at the Turkish port of Ceyhan rose by $0.80, or 0.79%, to $102.40.
The price of Urals crude oil increased by $0.385, or 0.53%, compared to the previous figure, reaching $73.33 per barrel.
The price of Dated Brent crude oil, produced in the North Sea, rose by $0.50, or 0.52%, to $96.48 per barrel.
Azerbaijan's 2026 state budget assumes an average price of $65 per barrel of oil.
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