Azerbaijan's Azeri Light Crude Price Grows To $107.46 Per Barrel

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The price of Azerbaijan's Azeri Light crude oil on a CIF basis at the Italian port of Augusta increased by $0.62, or 0.58%, compared to the previous figure, reaching $107.46 per barrel, oil market participants reported.

It was noted that the price of one barrel of Azeri Light crude oil on an FOB basis at the Turkish port of Ceyhan rose by $0.80, or 0.79%, to $102.40.

The price of Urals crude oil increased by $0.385, or 0.53%, compared to the previous figure, reaching $73.33 per barrel.

The price of Dated Brent crude oil, produced in the North Sea, rose by $0.50, or 0.52%, to $96.48 per barrel.

Azerbaijan's 2026 state budget assumes an average price of $65 per barrel of oil.