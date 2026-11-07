Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish

Azerbaijan's Azeri Light Crude Price Grows To $107.46 Per Barrel


Date: 2026-11-07 01:31:34

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 7. The price of Azerbaijan's Azeri Light crude oil on a CIF basis at the Italian port of Augusta increased by $0.62, or 0.58%, compared to the previous figure, reaching $107.46 per barrel, oil market participants reported.

It was noted that the price of one barrel of Azeri Light crude oil on an FOB basis at the Turkish port of Ceyhan rose by $0.80, or 0.79%, to $102.40.

The price of Urals crude oil increased by $0.385, or 0.53%, compared to the previous figure, reaching $73.33 per barrel.

The price of Dated Brent crude oil, produced in the North Sea, rose by $0.50, or 0.52%, to $96.48 per barrel.

Azerbaijan's 2026 state budget assumes an average price of $65 per barrel of oil.

MENAFN07112026000187011040ID1111928219


Trend News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search