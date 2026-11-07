Shiv Sena UBT Accuses Maha Govt Of Subverting Mandate In Gokul Milk Union

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 7 (IANS) The Shiv Sena (UBT) on Saturday accused the Mahayuti government of undermining cooperative democracy by approving a proposal to appoint non-official "expert" directors to the Gokul Milk Union (Kolhapur Zilla Sahakari Dudh Utpadak Sangh), alleging that the move is aimed at overturning the verdict delivered by voters in the recently concluded elections.

The Thackeray camp in the party mouthpiece Samaana editorial said the core controversy centers on the outcome of the recent Gokul Milk Union elections, which serve as the economic and political lifeline for nearly 5.5 lakh dairy farmers in Kolhapur.

The like-minded alliance spearheaded by Satej Patil secured 13 seats, while the ruling Mahayuti-backed faction led by Hasan Mushrif managed 12 seats. Facing a narrow defeat, the state government amended cooperative regulations to introduce provisions for appointing additional directors-effectively turning a minority of 12 into a governing bloc of 16, while bypassing the 13-seat majority won at the ballot box.

The editorial noted that while rules were hastily restructured to capture power in the Gokul Union, prominent district cooperative banks and cooperative sugar factories were conveniently exempted from similar interventions.

"Lord Krishna was famous in Gokul as Makhan-Chor. "Makhan-Chor" is the sweetest name from Krishna's childhood. While growing up in Gokul-Vrindavan with Nanda and mother Yashoda, Kanhaiya-Lord Krishna-would steal makhan (butter). Even if the gopis hung the pots of butter high up, he would climb onto his friends' shoulders, break the pots, and eat the curd, milk, and butter. Krishna only stole butter, but today's BJP tricksters have looted the entire 'Gokul'. This loot has caused a stir not just in Maharashtra, but across the country. To snatch away the power from Gokul Milk Union (Kolhapur Zilla Sahakari Dudh Utpadak Sangh), a hooliganism of appointing expert directors to the union has been unleashed," alleged the editorial.

The editorial pointed out that the restructuring appears custom-designed to bring back high-profile figures-including Shoumika Mahadik and Naved Mushrif-who faced decisive electoral rejections from Kolhapur's milk producers. Opposition leaders have slammed the cabinet's decision, characterising it as a sign of panic within ruling circles.

"A government that denies the right of a democratically elected majority to appoint its own leadership is a traitor to the core tenets of democracy," the opposition said, drawing parallels between state-level manouvers and broader national political tensions," said the Thackeray camp.

According to the editorial, the Gokul takeover has ignited a fiery debate across Maharashtra over the sanctity of cooperative institutions, which have historically operated independently of direct state-level micromanagement. As legal challenges loom on the horizon, dairy farmers and cooperative members in Kolhapur watch closely.

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena argued that what was once a routine election for a regional milk union has now escalated into a high-stakes battleground over institutional autonomy, majority rule, and the future of grassroots democracy in Maharashtra.