Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor's 'Little Unicorn ' Raha Turns Four, Actress Shares Fun Pics From Her Bluey-Themed Party

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, November 7 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Alia Bhatt on Saturday gave fans a glimpse into daughter Raha Kapoor's fourth birthday celebrations.

Sharing a series of pictures from the intimate, cartoon-themed bash on her social media account, Alia revealed all the fun that took place at the event.

The first picture featured Alia and Ranbir Kapoor with Raha as they appeared to celebrate her special day together. Alia captioned it,“she's 4” followed by a teary-eyed and a rainbow emoticon.

Another picture showed Raha, dressed in a grey checked outfit with a floral skirt, walking barefoot across the lawn, with hair styled in multiple tiny sections decorated with colourful clips. Alia captioned the adorable frame,“our little unicorn”.

The actress also shared a close-up moment of herself planting a kiss on Raha's cheek. The picture was captioned simply,“obsessed”.

In another picture, Raha can be seen colouring a rainbow-themed sheet, and a birthday cake featuring hand-drawn cartoon characters was also captured in the carousel. Alia captioned the cake picture,“blessed.”

The final picture showed Alia posing happily in front of a colourful birthday backdrop. The birthday event setting featured balloons, a cartoon-style bus and the words“Raha's 4th Birthday”. Alia captioned the picture,“& ever”.

For the uninitiated, Raha was born on November 6, 2022, to Alia and Ranbir, who had tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at their Mumbai home on April 14, 2022. The couple announced that they were expecting their first child in June 2022, with Alia sharing a picture from her sonography session.

Recently, Ranbir in a conversation around his film“Ramayana”, described Raha as the“diya” of his life and said the coincidence of playing Lord Ram while becoming a father had been a turning point for him. He had also spoken about how fatherhood changed his priorities and his outlook towards life.

Alia, too, has previously spoken about Ranbir as a hands-on father. She described him as sensitive and said that his love for Raha is evident in the way he interacts with her.

The couple had revealed Raha's face to media and fans on Christmas in 2023. A few months after that, they started to keep Raha away from the public eye.

–IANS

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