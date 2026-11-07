Six Minor Girls Rescued From Prostitution Racket In Rajasthan's Jhalawar

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Nov 7 (IANS) The Rajasthan Police have busted a prostitution racket operating under the guise of traditional settlements (deras) in the Bhawanimandi area of Rajasthan's Jhalawar district, exposing the alleged involvement of families in trafficking their own minor daughters, officials said.

Police rescued six girls aged between 12 and 17 and arrested five people, including the mothers of some of the victims and alleged middlemen.

Medical examinations confirmed that five of the girls had been subjected to repeated sexual exploitation, while two were found to be suffering from sexually transmitted infections (STIs).

Superintendent of Police (SP) Amit Budhania said the investigation was launched following a confidential complaint received on October 7. Preliminary findings revealed that families living in settlements in the Bhawanimandi area were allegedly forcing their minor daughters into prostitution under the cover of traditional customs.

After the racket was exposed, police constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) under probationary IPS officer Ayush Shrotriya. SIT members Rahul Samaria and Chandrashekhar were deployed undercover in the settlements with spy cameras.

Their operation reportedly captured digital evidence of transactions linked to the prostitution racket.

Acting on the evidence gathered during the decoy operation, police deployed more than 100 personnel in 15 teams to conduct simultaneous raids across the settlements. Six minor girls were rescued during the operation.

A Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team also collected evidence from the locations, and a substantial quantity of incriminating material was seized. A medical board examination confirmed that five of the rescued girls had experienced repeated sexual abuse. Two were also diagnosed with sexually transmitted infections.

Forensic analysis detected male DNA in samples collected during the investigation. Reports in four cases confirmed the presence of mixed male DNA, providing further evidence in the sexual exploitation investigation.

The FSL submitted its report within 24 hours, according to the police. Police have registered a case under Sections 3, 4 and 5 of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act and Sections 5/6, 11/12 and 17 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The rescued girls have been shifted to a girls' shelter home for protection and rehabilitation. The five accused are in police custody on a three-day remand for further interrogation.

The investigation is underway to establish the full extent of the racket and identify others who may have been involved in the exploitation and trafficking of the minor girls.