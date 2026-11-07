GTA 6 Hype Hits The Skies! US Pilot Creates Giant Game-Inspired Mural After 8-Hour Flight (WATCH Viral Video)

An American pilot meticulously traced a massive mural over the sky for over eight hours in the air, using his passion for both painting and flying to create a unique homage to the eagerly anticipated Grand Theft Auto 6.

The airborne artwork, which was produced by piloting his Cessna Skyplane RG along a carefully planned flight path, was provided by pilot Benjamin McDaniel, better known online as "ThePilotPicasso."

McDaniel departed at 11:29 a.m. from the Bentonville (QTV) airfield in Arkansas and arrived back at the same airport at around 7:37 p.m. He designed the enormous Grand Theft Auto VI during his eight hours and eight minutes of travel. The finished piece of art included a sports vehicle, palm palms, an alligator, a bikini-clad woman, and the GTA 6 emblem beneath a hovering chopper.

For McDaniel, it took more than just following a shape to create such artwork in the sky. In order to arrange the path so that the flight could be completed safely, he had to take into consideration the aircraft's performance, turns, altitude, and position.

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In a caption accompanying the project, McDaniel joked about the long wait behind the artwork:“I spent 8 hours drawing GTA 6 in the sky, but realistically, I've been waiting 11 years for this moment.”

The unusual tribute quickly attracted plenty of appreciation online. One viewer jokingly pointed out that the eight-hour flight appeared to have been matched by another eight hours of planning. Another claimed that even their child thought the flight was the coolest thing ever because it was that amazing.

A third user recalls seeing the aircraft path halfway through the trip and assuming right away that it was being used to illustrate Grand Theft Auto 6. The individual went so far as to claim that the pilot should have been included in the game.