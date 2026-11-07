LOT Passenger Aircraft Lands Safely in Brussels After Security Alert
(MENAFN) A passenger aircraft operated by LOT Polish Airlines completed its journey from Warsaw to Brussels safely on Thursday after authorities received a suspicious report concerning the flight shortly before its arrival.
The alert was communicated to officials just ahead of the aircraft's scheduled landing at Brussels Airport, prompting airport authorities to initiate security procedures.
The Federal Police immediately carried out a risk assessment to determine whether the situation required further intervention.
"Following an investigation by the Federal Police, no additional measures were deemed necessary. The aircraft has since landed safely," the airport's press service said in a statement.
Separately, several aircraft across Europe were diverted or carried out precautionary landings on Thursday, with incidents reported in France, Italy, the Czech Republic, Bulgaria and Austria, according to reports.
Investigators were examining whether the latest security alert in Belgium was connected to a series of similar incidents involving passenger aircraft in different European countries earlier in the week.
At least seven flights had received bomb threats in recent days, triggering emergency security responses and inspections. However, subsequent searches found no explosives aboard any of the aircraft involved, according to reports.
The alert was communicated to officials just ahead of the aircraft's scheduled landing at Brussels Airport, prompting airport authorities to initiate security procedures.
The Federal Police immediately carried out a risk assessment to determine whether the situation required further intervention.
"Following an investigation by the Federal Police, no additional measures were deemed necessary. The aircraft has since landed safely," the airport's press service said in a statement.
Separately, several aircraft across Europe were diverted or carried out precautionary landings on Thursday, with incidents reported in France, Italy, the Czech Republic, Bulgaria and Austria, according to reports.
Investigators were examining whether the latest security alert in Belgium was connected to a series of similar incidents involving passenger aircraft in different European countries earlier in the week.
At least seven flights had received bomb threats in recent days, triggering emergency security responses and inspections. However, subsequent searches found no explosives aboard any of the aircraft involved, according to reports.
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