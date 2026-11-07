Russian Strike on Ukrainian Aid Center Raises Death Toll to Forty-Two
(MENAFN) The number of people killed in a Russian attack on a humanitarian assistance center in Ukraine's southeastern Zaporizhzhia region has climbed to 42, with rescue teams continuing their search operations for a fourth consecutive day, local authorities announced Thursday.
Emergency personnel are still working through the destroyed site in Komyshuvakha, carefully examining the rubble in search of additional victims.
“Every step requires extreme caution and highly coordinated action,” the State Emergency Service said in a statement published on Telegram.
Acting head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Mykhailo Semikin confirmed the latest fatalities, describing the ongoing rescue mission as an operation being conducted “under extremely difficult conditions.”
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the attack took place Monday, when Russian forces used aerial bombs to strike a school in Komyshuvakha that had been serving as a distribution point for humanitarian assistance.
“After the first aerial bomb strike, there was a double-tap strike with nine more bombs, specifically targeting the shelter where people were taking cover,” Zelenskyy said on X, accusing Moscow of showing no intention of reducing tensions despite the ongoing war, which has entered its fourth year.
Russian officials have yet to issue any public response regarding the reported attack.
Meanwhile, regional police announced Wednesday that 59 individuals were still registered as missing. However, authorities indicated that some of them could already be among the victims whose remains had been recovered from the destroyed building.
Emergency personnel are still working through the destroyed site in Komyshuvakha, carefully examining the rubble in search of additional victims.
“Every step requires extreme caution and highly coordinated action,” the State Emergency Service said in a statement published on Telegram.
Acting head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Mykhailo Semikin confirmed the latest fatalities, describing the ongoing rescue mission as an operation being conducted “under extremely difficult conditions.”
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the attack took place Monday, when Russian forces used aerial bombs to strike a school in Komyshuvakha that had been serving as a distribution point for humanitarian assistance.
“After the first aerial bomb strike, there was a double-tap strike with nine more bombs, specifically targeting the shelter where people were taking cover,” Zelenskyy said on X, accusing Moscow of showing no intention of reducing tensions despite the ongoing war, which has entered its fourth year.
Russian officials have yet to issue any public response regarding the reported attack.
Meanwhile, regional police announced Wednesday that 59 individuals were still registered as missing. However, authorities indicated that some of them could already be among the victims whose remains had been recovered from the destroyed building.
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