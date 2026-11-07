Israeli Demolitions Leave Dozens of Palestinians Homeless in West Bank
(MENAFN) Israeli forces demolished seven Palestinian residential properties in several parts of the occupied West Bank on Thursday, leaving more than 20 people displaced, according to local sources and Palestinian officials.
Military units accompanied by a bulldozer entered Qarawat Bani Hassan, located west of Salfit in the northern West Bank, during the morning hours, where they carried out the demolition of a single-story house in the al-Aqda neighborhood.
The targeted property occupied an area of approximately 100 square meters (1,076 square feet), according to reports. Israeli forces also delivered a stop-work order to another local resident, instructing him to suspend construction on his house.
Residents in the same area had previously received around 10 demolition notices targeting occupied homes, local sources said.
Elsewhere in the northern West Bank, Israeli bulldozers demolished a residential property in the village of Furush Beit Dajan, east of Nablus.
In Biddu, northwest of Jerusalem, Israeli military bulldozers destroyed five additional houses without issuing advance warnings, resulting in the displacement of more than 20 Palestinians, according to the Jerusalem Governorate.
The governorate stated that Israeli authorities justified the demolitions by claiming the buildings had been constructed without the required permits.
Military units accompanied by a bulldozer entered Qarawat Bani Hassan, located west of Salfit in the northern West Bank, during the morning hours, where they carried out the demolition of a single-story house in the al-Aqda neighborhood.
The targeted property occupied an area of approximately 100 square meters (1,076 square feet), according to reports. Israeli forces also delivered a stop-work order to another local resident, instructing him to suspend construction on his house.
Residents in the same area had previously received around 10 demolition notices targeting occupied homes, local sources said.
Elsewhere in the northern West Bank, Israeli bulldozers demolished a residential property in the village of Furush Beit Dajan, east of Nablus.
In Biddu, northwest of Jerusalem, Israeli military bulldozers destroyed five additional houses without issuing advance warnings, resulting in the displacement of more than 20 Palestinians, according to the Jerusalem Governorate.
The governorate stated that Israeli authorities justified the demolitions by claiming the buildings had been constructed without the required permits.
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