Kremlin Says Russia Pursues Ukraine Objectives Regardless of US Politics
(MENAFN) Russia's ability to protect its interests in Ukraine will remain unaffected by political developments in the United States, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Thursday, emphasizing that Moscow intends to achieve its goals regardless of circumstances.
Commenting on whether the outcome of the US midterm elections could affect Russia's position on a possible settlement in Ukraine, Peskov described the elections as an internal American matter. He also noted that US President Donald Trump would retain his presidential authority and continue implementing his foreign policy agenda.
"Naturally, the safeguarding of the Russian Federation’s interests regarding Ukrainian affairs cannot be contingent upon the situation in the United States of America. Our interests will be upheld in any case. Russia is an absolutely sovereign state," he said.
Peskov stated that Moscow would prefer to accomplish its objectives in Ukraine through diplomatic and peaceful channels. However, he indicated that Russian military operations would continue if a peaceful resolution remained out of reach. The Kremlin refers to the war in Ukraine as its “special military operation.”
“Therefore, Russia’s interests will be secured either through military means – by continuing the special military operation – or through peaceful means, should someone in Kyiv emerge who possesses the political will and is prepared to take on the political responsibility,” he said.
Commenting on whether the outcome of the US midterm elections could affect Russia's position on a possible settlement in Ukraine, Peskov described the elections as an internal American matter. He also noted that US President Donald Trump would retain his presidential authority and continue implementing his foreign policy agenda.
"Naturally, the safeguarding of the Russian Federation’s interests regarding Ukrainian affairs cannot be contingent upon the situation in the United States of America. Our interests will be upheld in any case. Russia is an absolutely sovereign state," he said.
Peskov stated that Moscow would prefer to accomplish its objectives in Ukraine through diplomatic and peaceful channels. However, he indicated that Russian military operations would continue if a peaceful resolution remained out of reach. The Kremlin refers to the war in Ukraine as its “special military operation.”
“Therefore, Russia’s interests will be secured either through military means – by continuing the special military operation – or through peaceful means, should someone in Kyiv emerge who possesses the political will and is prepared to take on the political responsibility,” he said.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment