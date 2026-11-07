China Offers to Increase US Agricultural Imports Under Tariff Deal
(MENAFN) China has expressed readiness to purchase larger quantities of agricultural products from the United States if Washington and Beijing move forward with an agreement to reduce tariffs on $30 billion worth of imports from each country.
Agricultural trade plays a significant role in economic relations between the two nations, and expanding purchases could strengthen bilateral cooperation, according to reports citing remarks by Commerce Ministry spokesperson Huang Ling during a regular press briefing.
Huang noted that closer agricultural ties would benefit consumers by broadening available product choices while helping farmers and businesses in both countries secure more predictable sources of income.
She called on the US administration to cooperate with Beijing in reducing import duties, addressing non-tariff trade restrictions and improving access to domestic markets, creating more supportive conditions for agricultural commerce.
The statement comes after the eighth round of economic and trade discussions between Chinese and American officials, which took place in New York and Washington from September 20 to 23.
The proposed arrangement предусматриates reciprocal tariff reductions covering approximately $30 billion in imported goods for each country, bringing the total value of affected bilateral trade to around $60 billion. Duties on nearly 90% of the products included in the agreement would be reduced to most-favored-nation levels.
The tariff adjustments are expected to be introduced simultaneously after both governments complete the necessary domestic legal procedures.
Agricultural trade plays a significant role in economic relations between the two nations, and expanding purchases could strengthen bilateral cooperation, according to reports citing remarks by Commerce Ministry spokesperson Huang Ling during a regular press briefing.
Huang noted that closer agricultural ties would benefit consumers by broadening available product choices while helping farmers and businesses in both countries secure more predictable sources of income.
She called on the US administration to cooperate with Beijing in reducing import duties, addressing non-tariff trade restrictions and improving access to domestic markets, creating more supportive conditions for agricultural commerce.
The statement comes after the eighth round of economic and trade discussions between Chinese and American officials, which took place in New York and Washington from September 20 to 23.
The proposed arrangement предусматриates reciprocal tariff reductions covering approximately $30 billion in imported goods for each country, bringing the total value of affected bilateral trade to around $60 billion. Duties on nearly 90% of the products included in the agreement would be reduced to most-favored-nation levels.
The tariff adjustments are expected to be introduced simultaneously after both governments complete the necessary domestic legal procedures.
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