EU Provides Ukraine With Additional Financial, Military Assistance
(MENAFN) The European Union has transferred €4.36 billion ($4.89 billion) to Ukraine as part of its €90 billion support loan, delivering further funding to address the country's financial requirements and pressing military needs.
The latest payment consists of €3.7 billion allocated for macro-financial support and another €658 million designated for defense-related spending, according to reports.
This transfer represents the second installment of three payments planned for 2026 under the EU's macro-financial assistance program, which has a total value of €8.35 billion.
“As Russia continues its relentless attacks, Ukraine is about to start its fifth wartime winter. And as efforts to achieve a just and lasting peace for Ukraine continue, so too does the EU’s unwavering support,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said.
The military funding is intended to finance the purchase of various defense capabilities, including drones, missiles, radar equipment, electronic warfare technologies and ammunition for air defense systems.
With the latest allocation, the amount distributed through the defense component of the loan has reached €16.4 billion, according to reports.
Ukraine is also set to receive an additional €25.2 billion in EU financial assistance during 2026, with the funding still available for disbursement.
Since the beginning of the war, the European Union and its member countries have collectively provided Ukraine with €235.9 billion in assistance. This figure includes €3.8 billion generated through revenues from frozen Russian assets.
The latest payment consists of €3.7 billion allocated for macro-financial support and another €658 million designated for defense-related spending, according to reports.
This transfer represents the second installment of three payments planned for 2026 under the EU's macro-financial assistance program, which has a total value of €8.35 billion.
“As Russia continues its relentless attacks, Ukraine is about to start its fifth wartime winter. And as efforts to achieve a just and lasting peace for Ukraine continue, so too does the EU’s unwavering support,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said.
The military funding is intended to finance the purchase of various defense capabilities, including drones, missiles, radar equipment, electronic warfare technologies and ammunition for air defense systems.
With the latest allocation, the amount distributed through the defense component of the loan has reached €16.4 billion, according to reports.
Ukraine is also set to receive an additional €25.2 billion in EU financial assistance during 2026, with the funding still available for disbursement.
Since the beginning of the war, the European Union and its member countries have collectively provided Ukraine with €235.9 billion in assistance. This figure includes €3.8 billion generated through revenues from frozen Russian assets.
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