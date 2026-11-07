Ethiopian Forces Kill Senior Tigray Commander, Capture Two Rebel Leaders
(MENAFN) Ethiopian government troops and allied fighters have killed a senior commander from the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) and detained two other high-ranking figures during renewed fighting in northern Ethiopia, political activist Jawar Mohammed said Tuesday.
Col. Semere Teklu, who led the TPLF's Army 92 unit, was killed during clashes in Bizet, in eastern Tigray, Jawar said.
He also reported that government forces, supported by allied Tigray Peace Forces (TPF) fighters, captured Hailesilassie Asefa, commander of the TPLF's 15th Army unit, and logistics chief Col. Kahsay Teklu, along with several fighters serving under them.
The reported developments came a day after the TPLF claimed that its forces had killed 500 Ethiopian soldiers and injured another 800 during clashes near Aksum on Oct. 31.
In a separate development, government forces regained control of Wuchale town in the neighboring Amhara region after taking it from Fano rebels, according to reports.
Tigray Sets Conditions For Local Election Candidates
Tigray's federally appointed interim administration has issued new rules preventing individuals who participated in a previous war on behalf of a group it considers illegal from running for local administrative positions.
The regulations also require candidates to have no political affiliation, a condition that would exclude members of political parties, according to reports.
Col. Semere Teklu, who led the TPLF's Army 92 unit, was killed during clashes in Bizet, in eastern Tigray, Jawar said.
He also reported that government forces, supported by allied Tigray Peace Forces (TPF) fighters, captured Hailesilassie Asefa, commander of the TPLF's 15th Army unit, and logistics chief Col. Kahsay Teklu, along with several fighters serving under them.
The reported developments came a day after the TPLF claimed that its forces had killed 500 Ethiopian soldiers and injured another 800 during clashes near Aksum on Oct. 31.
In a separate development, government forces regained control of Wuchale town in the neighboring Amhara region after taking it from Fano rebels, according to reports.
Tigray Sets Conditions For Local Election Candidates
Tigray's federally appointed interim administration has issued new rules preventing individuals who participated in a previous war on behalf of a group it considers illegal from running for local administrative positions.
The regulations also require candidates to have no political affiliation, a condition that would exclude members of political parties, according to reports.
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