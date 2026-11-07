China Discusses Possible Xi, Putin, Trump Summit in Shenzhen
(MENAFN) China is in contact with relevant parties regarding a potential trilateral meeting involving the leaders of China, Russia and the United States later this month, Beijing said Wednesday.
“China is maintaining communication with relevant parties on a meeting of the heads of state of China, Russia and the United States,” Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning told reporters in Beijing.
Her remarks followed reports that officials from the three countries were coordinating preparations for a possible gathering on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) leaders' summit, scheduled to take place in Shenzhen, southeastern China, on Nov. 18-19.
Chinese President Xi Jinping is set to welcome leaders and representatives from the forum's 21 member economies, including Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump.
“Work is under way on organizing such a meeting,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
Reports also cited an individual familiar with the discussions as saying that Washington and Moscow were urging Beijing to approve the proposed summit.
“China is maintaining communication with relevant parties on a meeting of the heads of state of China, Russia and the United States,” Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning told reporters in Beijing.
Her remarks followed reports that officials from the three countries were coordinating preparations for a possible gathering on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) leaders' summit, scheduled to take place in Shenzhen, southeastern China, on Nov. 18-19.
Chinese President Xi Jinping is set to welcome leaders and representatives from the forum's 21 member economies, including Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump.
“Work is under way on organizing such a meeting,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
Reports also cited an individual familiar with the discussions as saying that Washington and Moscow were urging Beijing to approve the proposed summit.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment