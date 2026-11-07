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WHO Says Global Health Measures Could Prevent Millions of Annual Deaths

WHO Says Global Health Measures Could Prevent Millions of Annual Deaths


Date: 2026-11-07 01:17:22

(MENAFN) Implementing six measures focused on healthcare, essential services and environmental protection worldwide could avert an estimated 1.6 million deaths each year while delivering trillions of dollars in economic and public finance benefits, the World Health Organization (WHO) said Wednesday.

In a report published ahead of the UN Climate Change Conference COP31, scheduled to begin next week in Antalya, Türkiye, the organization projected that applying the proposed measures globally could produce $3.9 trillion in annual economic welfare gains, alongside another $5.4 trillion in fiscal benefits.

The recommendations include establishing early warning systems for extreme heat, expanding access to clean drinking water, improving sanitation and hygiene services, promoting cleaner household energy sources and reforming fossil fuel pricing policies.

"The climate crisis is a health crisis, but much of the harm it causes can be prevented with tools we already have," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in the report.

The WHO also estimated that investments in five of the proposed measures could generate approximately $24 in benefits for every dollar spent.

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