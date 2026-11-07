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Syrian President Arrives in Riyadh with Senior Government Delegation

Syrian President Arrives in Riyadh with Senior Government Delegation


Date: 2026-11-07 01:16:29

(MENAFN) Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa arrived in Saudi Arabia's capital, Riyadh, on Wednesday, leading a senior delegation for an official visit to the kingdom.

The delegation includes the ministers responsible for foreign affairs and expatriates, defense, finance and industry, alongside the head of Syria's General Intelligence Directorate.

Sharaa's latest trip follows his previous visit to Riyadh on Oct. 6, when he held talks with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Syria's reconstruction, attracting Saudi investment and strengthening cooperation between the two countries across various sectors.

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