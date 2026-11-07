Trust Moments Launches AI-Assisted Real Estate Platform With First Adopting Agents, Brings Live Demos To NAR NXT 2026

Privacy-first platform helps agents understand buyer preferences, strengthen client relationships, and turn meaningful engagement into referrals.

- Felice KatzNEW ORLEANS, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Today, Trust Moments announced the launch of their privacy-first, AI-assisted relationship and referral platform. The Trust Moments Real Estate (TMRE) platform provides more detailed feedback from buyers leading to meaningful insights for sellers and helps agents better understand buyers' needs.Trust Moments has rolled out its first pilot implementation with Rica Girardi and Felice Katz of Pines to Vines Realty (P2VR), serving markets in the White Mountain region of Arizona and the Temecula region of California.“The one thing all the money in the world can't buy is time. So, when you find something that frees up your time, it's a worthy investment,” Felice Katz, co-founder of P2VR and REAL Brokerage Technologies agent, said.“The Trust Moments Real Estate platform helps buyers find homes, and uses their find activity to inform us agents, so sometimes we know what our buyers are looking for better than they do.”While most real estate websites provide traditional search tools, TMRE has developed proprietary“Find” features such as Close Matches, Find More Like This, and Relax Criteria. The platform interprets buyer interactions with these features and feedback as signals, providing agents and their sellers behavioral insight. Both can use this information to understand how their listings are perceived, identify overlooked opportunities, and adjust their property or listing to address market expectations.Unlike traditional lead-generation systems, Trust Moments is designed around the specific agent-client relationship, not the resale of consumer leads. Agents own all leads and behavioral data contained within their agent-branded, SEO/AEO-rich website. The platform includes buyer, seller, and agent activity dashboards and an integrated SMS/email outbound nurture-messaging system that can optionally connect to third-party CRMs, spreadsheets, and databases.“Trust Moments takes the opportunity for sellers and buyers to a completely new level because buyers are able to dictate what it is exactly that they want and need. Because, what people want and what's available are often very different things,” Rica Girardi, co-founder of P2VR and REAL Brokerage Technologies agent, said.“With better tools and information about both listings and buyers, we can make informed decisions and move it in a direction that makes everyone happy.”As a high-tech, high-touch solution, Trust Moments provides better experiences on all sides. By keeping agents at the center of the experience, Trust Moments helps them maintain meaningful engagement throughout the buying and selling process, building the relationships that lead to loyalty, repeat business, and referrals.“I've led the development of the Trust Moments Real Estate platform, and it is built with the real estate professional in mind. We are here to empower them - delivering insights about their buyers and sellers they can't get on other platforms,” Cyndie Shaffstall, co-founder and COO of Trust Moments and best-selling author, said.“AI is here to stay - but it should be used to help us get more done more easily, not replace the personal relationships that are key to real estate transactions. That's what our integrations are about, creating more efficient, positive outcomes between buyers, sellers, and agents.”Trust Moments will showcase the platform at NAR NXT 2026 from November 6 – 8, at booth 2518 where visitors can see live demonstrations of the platform's buyer, seller, and agent interfaces.Trust Moments will conduct leadership interviews during the conference, which will contribute to an upcoming ebook, provisionally titled 100 Leadership Perspectives on AI in Real Estate, which will capture real estate professionals' perspectives on AI adoption, challenges, and opportunities. It is set for publication after the conference.To participate in the ebook or learn more about the project, contact....

Cyndie Shaffstall

Trust Moments, LLC

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Trust Moments Launches AI-Assisted Real Estate Platform with First Adopting Agents, Brings Live Demos to NAR NXT 2026 News Provided By Trust Moments, LLC November 07, 2026, 06:01 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Real Estate & Property Management, Technology



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