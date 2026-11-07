Lop Rahul Gandhi Copying PM Modi's 'Chai Pe Charcha' Initiative To Spread False Narrative: Telangana BJP Chief

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, Nov 7 (IANS) After Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, hosted a high tea for senior Congress leaders at his residence on Friday ahead of Diwali, Telangana BJP President, Ramchandra Rao, on Saturday alleged that he was copying Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Chai Pe Charcha' initiative. He also alleged that the Congress leader was using such meetings to spread a false narrative.

Speaking to IANS, Ramchandra Rao said that people in the country no longer believed LoP Gandhi, but he continued to organise meetings to push what he described as a misleading narrative.

"Despite the fact that the people of this country do not believe Rahul Gandhi, he is repeatedly holding meetings to spread a false narrative. Now, he is inviting his leaders for Chai Pe Charcha, which he has copied from Narendra Modi. Chai Pe Charcha is essentially Narendra Modi's programme, and Rahul Gandhi is now copying that initiative," he said.

He further alleged that such meetings were aimed at spreading misinformation and alleged that even Congress leaders were no longer convinced by the party's allegations of 'vote chori' and electoral irregularities.

"This type of meeting spreads a false narrative, which is very unfortunate. Even their own party leaders are no longer believing in allegations of 'vote chori' and other irregularities. Now, people are clear that Amit Shah is working for the country, and they are standing with Nitin Nabin, Rajnath Singh and everyone, including Nadda. There is a reason why people have faith in the BJP and why the party is winning elections one after another," he told IANS.

LoP Gandhi, hosted a high tea for senior Congress leaders at his residence on Friday ahead of Diwali. Several prominent leaders, including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Jairam Ramesh, Sachin Pilot, Kumari Selja and Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, attended the gathering.

Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh were also present.

Party general secretaries, state in-charges, Congress Working Committee (CWC) members and several leaders from poll-bound states also attended the meeting.

While the gathering was described as a Diwali celebration and a social interaction, party sources indicated that discussions could also focus on the Congress' future strategy regarding its 'vote theft' allegations.

No official agenda was announced for the meeting, held at LoP Gandhi's residence at 5, Sunhari Bagh Road.

The Congress is looking to intensify its campaign over alleged electoral irregularities. According to sources, LoP Gandhi had discussed the party's future strategy on the issue with leaders following the INDIA Bloc rally at Ramlila Maidan.