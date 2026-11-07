Sanchez Says US Election Results Signal Decline of Far-Right Political Wave
(MENAFN) Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said Wednesday that voters in the United States had rejected policies associated with "hatred, sexism and climate change denial" during the midterm elections, arguing that the far-right movement was beginning to lose ground.
In a post on X, Sanchez said the results demonstrated public opposition to policies that deepen poverty and protect the interests of privileged groups.
"Yesterday, American society voted against policies that only impoverish. Against hatred. Against sexism. Against climate change denial and against the privileges of the elites," he wrote.
Referring to political developments in Brazil, the Spanish premier predicted that a similar shift would eventually take place in Spain.
"It happened in Brazil. It has just happened in the US. And it will happen soon in Spain," he said, pointing to the country's Nov. 29 elections.
Sanchez also criticized opposition People's Party leader Alberto Nunez Feijoo and Vox leader Santiago Abascal, arguing that the political momentum they sought to capitalize on was weakening.
"The far-right wave that Feijoo and Abascal are trying to jump on is no longer growing: it is crumbling," Sanchez wrote.
In a post on X, Sanchez said the results demonstrated public opposition to policies that deepen poverty and protect the interests of privileged groups.
"Yesterday, American society voted against policies that only impoverish. Against hatred. Against sexism. Against climate change denial and against the privileges of the elites," he wrote.
Referring to political developments in Brazil, the Spanish premier predicted that a similar shift would eventually take place in Spain.
"It happened in Brazil. It has just happened in the US. And it will happen soon in Spain," he said, pointing to the country's Nov. 29 elections.
Sanchez also criticized opposition People's Party leader Alberto Nunez Feijoo and Vox leader Santiago Abascal, arguing that the political momentum they sought to capitalize on was weakening.
"The far-right wave that Feijoo and Abascal are trying to jump on is no longer growing: it is crumbling," Sanchez wrote.
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