Mumbai Shocker: MSEDCL Clerk Strangles Bedridden HIV-Positive Brother Over Medical Care

A 45-year-old clerk employed at the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) head office in Bandra allegedly strangled his bedridden younger brother to death at their residence in Maharashtra's Panvel. The accused reportedly told police that he was exhausted from looking after his HIV-positive brother, who was also suffering from kidney failure.

The incident took place early Wednesday at Om Vaibhav CHS in Sector 7 of Khanda Colony, Panvel taluka. The accused, identified as Rahul Sanas, allegedly killed his 36-year-old brother, Rohan Sanas, who was entirely dependent on him for medical care.

According to Khandeshwar police, Rohan had previously worked as a helper on plumbing contracts. He had reportedly struggled with alcoholism for years and later developed kidney failure and an HIV infection. As his health deteriorated, he became bedridden and relied completely on Rahul for his daily needs and medical assistance.

Senior Inspector Smita Dhakne said the accused allegedly confessed to the crime during questioning, claiming that the responsibility of caring for his ailing brother had taken a toll on his personal life. His wife had reportedly left their home with their two children six months ago following repeated arguments over Rohan's medical care.

Suspicious death initially reported as accidental

SPI Dhakne said,“On Wednesday, around 12.30 am, some residents of Om Vaibhav CHS came to the police station and informed us that Rohan Sanas had died under suspicious circumstances. Hence, his elder brother Rahul was brought to police station for inquiry, when he claimed that while he was asleep at home, Rohan came crawling to him and told he was not feeling well. Hence, he made him sleep next to him. After some time, when he checked on him, he found him motionless and without a heartbeat. Hence, he called his friends at home and it was confirmed that Rohan was dead.

As per Rahul's complaint, prima facie, we filed an Accidental Death Report (ADR).”

However, doctors at Panvel sub-district hospital, where Rohan was declared dead, noticed suspicious ligature marks on his neck. Since the surgeon was unavailable, two doctors from Mumbai's J J Hospital were summoned to conduct the post-mortem examination.

The autopsy findings pointed towards strangulation with a nylon rope. Doctors reportedly established this based on the 'O-shaped' ligature mark around the victim's neck, which differed from the 'U-shaped' mark typically associated with hanging.

Accused confesses to murder during interrogation

Following the post-mortem findings, police grew suspicious of Rahul's involvement in his brother's death. A forensic team subsequently carried out an inquest panchnama at their apartment, while Rahul was detained for questioning.

During the investigation, Rahul allegedly confessed to strangling his younger brother. He reportedly told investigators that caring for Rohan had triggered frequent arguments with his wife, who eventually left their home with their two children six months ago and moved to her maternal home.

Taking suo motu cognisance of the incident, police sub-inspector Akshay Chavan was appointed as the complainant, following which a murder case was registered against Rahul.

The accused was arrested on Thursday and produced before the Panvel district sessions court. The court remanded him to police custody until November 7 as the investigation continues.