French Leaders React to Democratic Gains in US Midterm Elections
(MENAFN) French political figures welcomed the Democrats' success in the US midterm elections on Wednesday, viewing the results as a political blow to President Donald Trump.
Economy Minister Roland Lescure described the Democratic victory as "undeniable," pointing out that Trump himself had acknowledged the outcome.
In an interview, Lescure said the results would leave the US president in a "quite weakened" position on domestic matters, potentially creating a political arrangement resembling "cohabitation."
He nevertheless stressed that Trump would retain authority over foreign affairs, citing what he characterized as the president's "unpredictable character."
Raphael Glucksmann, a social-democratic presidential candidate, welcomed the Democrats' electoral gains, describing them as a "victory of democracy and decency."
"There is no inevitability in politics and this democratic resurgence is a message of hope for all," Glucksmann said.
However, he cautioned that Trump continued to possess a "major capacity for international disruption" despite the Republicans' losses.
Jordan Bardella, leader of France's far-right National Rally party, meanwhile suggested that the economic fallout from US military intervention in Iran may have played a role in the Democrats' electoral success.
Economy Minister Roland Lescure described the Democratic victory as "undeniable," pointing out that Trump himself had acknowledged the outcome.
In an interview, Lescure said the results would leave the US president in a "quite weakened" position on domestic matters, potentially creating a political arrangement resembling "cohabitation."
He nevertheless stressed that Trump would retain authority over foreign affairs, citing what he characterized as the president's "unpredictable character."
Raphael Glucksmann, a social-democratic presidential candidate, welcomed the Democrats' electoral gains, describing them as a "victory of democracy and decency."
"There is no inevitability in politics and this democratic resurgence is a message of hope for all," Glucksmann said.
However, he cautioned that Trump continued to possess a "major capacity for international disruption" despite the Republicans' losses.
Jordan Bardella, leader of France's far-right National Rally party, meanwhile suggested that the economic fallout from US military intervention in Iran may have played a role in the Democrats' electoral success.
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