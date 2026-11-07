Israeli Forces Fire Tear Gas Near West Bank School, Affecting Students
(MENAFN) Several Palestinian students suffered exposure to tear gas on Wednesday after Israeli forces fired canisters toward a school in Al-Mughayyir village in the occupied West Bank, according to local sources.
The incident also involved the detention of a teacher and the closure of the school's entrance by Israeli forces in the village, located northeast of Ramallah. The sources did not disclose the number of students affected or provide further information about the teacher's detention.
The surrounding villages and towns have reportedly experienced repeated Israeli military incursions and attacks by settlers targeting Palestinian residents and their property.
Israeli military operations and settler violence have intensified throughout the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, since Israel launched its war on the Gaza Strip in October 2023, according to Palestinian and UN figures.
The incident also involved the detention of a teacher and the closure of the school's entrance by Israeli forces in the village, located northeast of Ramallah. The sources did not disclose the number of students affected or provide further information about the teacher's detention.
The surrounding villages and towns have reportedly experienced repeated Israeli military incursions and attacks by settlers targeting Palestinian residents and their property.
Israeli military operations and settler violence have intensified throughout the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, since Israel launched its war on the Gaza Strip in October 2023, according to Palestinian and UN figures.
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