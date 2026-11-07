Zelenskyy Honors Melania Trump with Ukraine's Highest Princess Olga Order
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has awarded US first lady Melania Trump the Order of Princess Olga, first class, in recognition of her humanitarian efforts supporting Ukraine, according to an official presidential decree.
The document, dated Nov. 2, 2026, was published on the Ukrainian Presidential Office's website and announced in reports on Wednesday.
The decree cited Melania Trump's "significant personal contribution to humanitarian support for Ukraine, as well as active human rights and charitable work aimed at rescuing Ukrainian children and citizens."
It also recognized her efforts to assist people "affected by Russian aggression, illegally deported, or forcibly displaced from territories of Ukraine" under Russian control.
The award was announced shortly after the expiration of a six-day truce between Russia and Ukraine in Oleshky, which had been facilitated by the US first lady. The ceasefire ended at 2100GMT Sunday.
The temporary arrangement began on Oct. 27 in the Russian-controlled city in Ukraine's southern Kherson region, with the aim of allowing humanitarian aid deliveries and civilian evacuations.
Russian forces took control of Oleshky in 2022.
The document, dated Nov. 2, 2026, was published on the Ukrainian Presidential Office's website and announced in reports on Wednesday.
The decree cited Melania Trump's "significant personal contribution to humanitarian support for Ukraine, as well as active human rights and charitable work aimed at rescuing Ukrainian children and citizens."
It also recognized her efforts to assist people "affected by Russian aggression, illegally deported, or forcibly displaced from territories of Ukraine" under Russian control.
The award was announced shortly after the expiration of a six-day truce between Russia and Ukraine in Oleshky, which had been facilitated by the US first lady. The ceasefire ended at 2100GMT Sunday.
The temporary arrangement began on Oct. 27 in the Russian-controlled city in Ukraine's southern Kherson region, with the aim of allowing humanitarian aid deliveries and civilian evacuations.
Russian forces took control of Oleshky in 2022.
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