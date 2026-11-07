US NATO Envoy Sees No Foreign Policy Shift Following Midterm Elections
(MENAFN) US Ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker said Wednesday that he expected Washington to maintain its existing foreign policy despite the midterm election results, which resulted in Republicans losing control of both chambers of Congress.
Speaking during a panel discussion at the Berlin Security Conference, Whitaker said the change in congressional control would not alter the country's international priorities.
"The foreign policy of the United States has not changed, and I don't expect it to change with the midterm election," Whitaker said.
"The issues that we're facing as a country and as an alliance are the same," he said.
"We need a strong Europe inside a strong NATO, and we have been accomplishing that project every single year since we got it in."
On defense spending and responsibility-sharing within NATO, Whitaker acknowledged that disagreements had emerged among member states but stressed that the Trump administration remained committed to the alliance's founding agreement.
"Obviously, we are a signatory to the Washington Treaty, and Article 5 is sort of the agreement that we all signed up for. And we also signed up for the entire treaty," he said.
Whitaker reaffirmed Washington's commitment to its NATO obligations while calling on European members to continue developing their own military capabilities.
Speaking during a panel discussion at the Berlin Security Conference, Whitaker said the change in congressional control would not alter the country's international priorities.
"The foreign policy of the United States has not changed, and I don't expect it to change with the midterm election," Whitaker said.
"The issues that we're facing as a country and as an alliance are the same," he said.
"We need a strong Europe inside a strong NATO, and we have been accomplishing that project every single year since we got it in."
On defense spending and responsibility-sharing within NATO, Whitaker acknowledged that disagreements had emerged among member states but stressed that the Trump administration remained committed to the alliance's founding agreement.
"Obviously, we are a signatory to the Washington Treaty, and Article 5 is sort of the agreement that we all signed up for. And we also signed up for the entire treaty," he said.
Whitaker reaffirmed Washington's commitment to its NATO obligations while calling on European members to continue developing their own military capabilities.
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