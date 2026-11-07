German Craft Businesses Warn Rising Costs Are Making Services More Expensive
(MENAFN) Germany's skilled trades industry warned on Wednesday that increasing energy, raw material and labor expenses were pushing up service prices, calling on the federal government to reduce the financial burden on businesses.
Holger Schwannecke, secretary general of the German Confederation of Skilled Crafts (ZDH), said companies were facing mounting pressure from higher energy bills, metal prices, construction materials and electronic component costs.
He noted that rising wages and additional employment expenses were also being transferred increasingly to customers.
"Ultimately, the consequences are borne by the customers: skilled trades services are becoming more expensive, and necessary investments are becoming harder to finance," Schwannecke said.
The ZDH's latest economic assessment indicated that businesses anticipated further increases in the prices they charge for their products and services.
"This is a warning sign. We must relieve businesses of energy and labor costs so that skilled trades services remain affordable for people," he said.
Schwannecke urged the government to ensure more competitive energy prices, reduce taxation and administrative requirements, and provide businesses with greater certainty for future planning.
Holger Schwannecke, secretary general of the German Confederation of Skilled Crafts (ZDH), said companies were facing mounting pressure from higher energy bills, metal prices, construction materials and electronic component costs.
He noted that rising wages and additional employment expenses were also being transferred increasingly to customers.
"Ultimately, the consequences are borne by the customers: skilled trades services are becoming more expensive, and necessary investments are becoming harder to finance," Schwannecke said.
The ZDH's latest economic assessment indicated that businesses anticipated further increases in the prices they charge for their products and services.
"This is a warning sign. We must relieve businesses of energy and labor costs so that skilled trades services remain affordable for people," he said.
Schwannecke urged the government to ensure more competitive energy prices, reduce taxation and administrative requirements, and provide businesses with greater certainty for future planning.
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