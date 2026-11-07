Democrats Win Control of Both Congressional Chambers in Major Blow to Trump
(MENAFN) Democrats secured major victories in Tuesday's US midterm elections, gaining control of both chambers of Congress and winning several key governorships in a significant setback for President Donald Trump.
The results overturned the Republican majorities previously held in the Senate and House of Representatives. Republicans had entered the elections with a 53-47 Senate advantage and a 219-215 majority in the House.
By Wednesday morning, projected results showed Democrats securing a 54-44 Senate majority after capturing at least seven seats previously held by Republicans.
In Kansas, Democrat Adam Hamilton won a Senate seat that had remained under Republican control since 1932.
James Talarico defeated Republican Ken Paxton in Texas, becoming the state's first Democratic senator since 1988.
In Maine, Troy Jackson unseated longtime Republican Senator Susan Collins, delivering the Democrats their first Senate victory in the state since 1988.
South Carolina also saw a political shift as Democrat Annie Andrews defeated Darline Graham, capturing a Republican-held seat for the first time since 1998. Andrews additionally made history as the first woman elected to represent the state in the US Senate.
In North Carolina, Democrat Roy Cooper defeated Republican Michael Whatley, while Josh Turek secured victory in Iowa, becoming the first former Paralympian elected to the Senate.
The results overturned the Republican majorities previously held in the Senate and House of Representatives. Republicans had entered the elections with a 53-47 Senate advantage and a 219-215 majority in the House.
By Wednesday morning, projected results showed Democrats securing a 54-44 Senate majority after capturing at least seven seats previously held by Republicans.
In Kansas, Democrat Adam Hamilton won a Senate seat that had remained under Republican control since 1932.
James Talarico defeated Republican Ken Paxton in Texas, becoming the state's first Democratic senator since 1988.
In Maine, Troy Jackson unseated longtime Republican Senator Susan Collins, delivering the Democrats their first Senate victory in the state since 1988.
South Carolina also saw a political shift as Democrat Annie Andrews defeated Darline Graham, capturing a Republican-held seat for the first time since 1998. Andrews additionally made history as the first woman elected to represent the state in the US Senate.
In North Carolina, Democrat Roy Cooper defeated Republican Michael Whatley, while Josh Turek secured victory in Iowa, becoming the first former Paralympian elected to the Senate.
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