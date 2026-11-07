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Mattarella Urges Italian Military Modernization to Counter Emerging Threats

Mattarella Urges Italian Military Modernization to Counter Emerging Threats


Date: 2026-11-07 01:05:59

(MENAFN) Italian President Sergio Mattarella called on Wednesday for a comprehensive modernization of the country's armed forces, citing rising cyber risks, disinformation campaigns and the expanding role of artificial intelligence in military operations.

In a message addressed to Defense Minister Guido Crosetto, Mattarella noted that conventional armed conflicts continued to impact several regions worldwide, including Europe.

He warned that these confrontations were increasingly accompanied by extensive disinformation activities, cyberattacks and the deployment of artificial intelligence and autonomous technologies.

The president expressed concern over the use of such capabilities for hostile purposes, emphasizing that Italy's military must adapt quickly to evolving security challenges.

"This scenario requires a profound capacity for renewal, to rapidly integrate new technologies and ensure concrete capabilities for future challenges," Mattarella said.

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