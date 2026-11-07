New Zealanders Head To The Polls To Elect New Government

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

ISTANBUL, Nov 7 (NNN-Anadolu) -- More than 3.7 million voters in New Zealand are heading to the polls as voting opened on Saturday in the country's general election to elect a new government, Anadolu Ajansi reported.

Polling stations in the island nation opened at 9 am (2000GMT Friday) and will remain open until 7 pm (0600GMT).

A preliminary count will begin after polling stations close, while final results are expected by Nov 27.

The contest features established parties, including the ruling National Party and the centre-left opposition Labour Party.

Other major contenders include the Green Party, ACT New Zealand, and New Zealand First, alongside smaller parties such as Te Pati Maori and the Opportunity Party.

Another newcomer is the Free Palestine Party, whose leader, Paul Hopkinson, told Anadolu earlier this year that the party is working to bring the Palestinian issue to the forefront of the election campaign.

--NNN-ANADOLU