Palestine Hopes To Deepen Partnership With Malaysia Towards Statehood PM's Advisor

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

By Nur Ain Nabilah Rosni

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 7 (NNN) -- Palestine hopes to deepen cooperation with Malaysia through concrete projects and programmes to support the country's development and economy towards the realisation of the State of Palestine, Advisor to the Palestinian Prime Minister for International Relations Dr Izzat Abdel Hadi said.

He said Malaysia could play a greater role in strengthening Palestinian institutions and the economy through technical cooperation and investment, as well as use its expertise in various sectors to contribute to capacity-building efforts, particularly in areas such as healthcare, education, and community infrastructure.

“Malaysia can also assist through humanitarian support, particularly in Gaza, including healthcare, education and community infrastructure,” he said during an interview on Bernama TV's The Nation programme, Palestine Beyond The Headlines: Rebuilding Under Occupation, recently.

He also highlighted opportunities for closer economic cooperation, including in the halal sector, which could benefit both countries.

Abdel Hadi said Malaysia's standing within ASEAN and the international community could also help amplify Palestinian concerns and strengthen diplomatic support for Palestinian rights and statehood.

“On the diplomatic level, I think we can also utilise Malaysia's membership in ASEAN and their diplomatic influence within ASEAN and other international fora to support the Palestinian rights and realisation of the Palestinian state, and to promote international law,” he said.

He also expressed appreciation for Malaysia's continued solidarity with Palestine, including the unwavering support demonstrated by the country's leadership and people.

--NNN