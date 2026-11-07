Trump Calls Himself 'Mr. Veto' In Social Media Post

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United States President Donald Trump shared a picture of himself on Truth Social captioned "MR. VETO," in yet another nod to the governing role he seems to be leaning into following Republican losses in the midterm elections on Tuesday.

Trump first rolled out his new "Mr. Veto" title ahead of the elections in the New York Post's podcast, Pod Force One, where he threatened to "veto everything" if the Democrats win. He doubled down on the threat by telling CBS News that he welcomes the nickname and posting a MAGA-style red hat with the word "VETO" on it later on.

Even so, he did tell Politico in a phone interview that he doesn't want to spend the next two years "vetoing everything" and that his administration is "going to work with the Democrats to make sure things go well for our country."