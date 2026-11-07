Ground Robotic Systems Complete Record 31,398 Logistics And Evacuation Missions In October

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported this on its website, according to Ukrinform.

"In October 2026, units of Ukraine's Defense Forces carried out a record 31,398 logistics and evacuation missions using ground robotic systems for the first time. This is the highest monthly figure since the ePoints system was launched," the ministry noted.

All ground robotic system missions are recorded in the DELTA combat system and verified by Brave1 specialists.

According to the Ministry of Defense, the number of ground drone missions has increased every month since the beginning of the year: January – 7,511; February – 7,960; March – 9,072; April – 11,028; May – 14,059; June – 16,663; July – 19,935; August – 25,136; September – 28,491; October – 31,398.

Thus, the ministry noted, the number of tasks performed by ground robotic systems over the first ten months of the year increased more than fourfold. On the most dangerous sections of the front, ground drones can deliver ammunition, food and water instead of soldiers. They are also used to evacuate wounded personnel. As the Ministry of Defense emphasized, these systems are a technology that helps minimize risks to human life on the frontline.

For verified ground drone missions, service members earn ePoints, which they can exchange for unmanned aerial vehicles, electronic warfare equipment and ground robotic systems on the Brave1 Market military marketplace.

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