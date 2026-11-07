Merz To Discuss Further Support For Ukraine With Magyar

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The German federal government's press service announced this on Friday, according to Ukrinform.

" Chancellor Friedrich Merz will receive Hungarian Prime Minister Péter Magyar in Berlin on November 10, 2026. Following a welcome at 11:00 at the Federal Chancellery, a private meeting between the two leaders is planned. This will be followed by a delegation meeting and a working lunch with selected ministers, focusing on European affairs, defense, economic cooperation, and continued support for Ukraine," German government spokesperson Stefan Kornelius said.

A joint press conference by the German chancellor and Hungarian prime minister is scheduled for 13:30.

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This will be another meeting between the two leaders in Berlin. Previously, on June 2, Merz hosted Magyar during his first official visit to Germany since taking office. Support for Ukraine and Euro-Atlantic security were also among the topics discussed at the time.

As Ukrinform reported, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky previously said there were positive signs in relations between Ukraine and Hungary.