Injury Toll In Russian Ballistic Attack On Kyiv Rises To Five

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported this on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

"Five people were injured in the enemy attack on the capital, including a 14-year-old child. Two of the injured were hospitalized," Klitschko said.

Injury toll after Russianon Sumy rises to seven

As Ukrinform reported earlier, three people were injured in a Russian missile strike on the capital, which damaged residential buildings and a kindergarten.

Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine