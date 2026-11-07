Injury Toll In Russian Ballistic Attack On Kyiv Rises To Five
"Five people were injured in the enemy attack on the capital, including a 14-year-old child. Two of the injured were hospitalized," Klitschko said.Read also: Injury toll after Russian attack on Sumy rises to seven
As Ukrinform reported earlier, three people were injured in a Russian missile strike on the capital, which damaged residential buildings and a kindergarten.
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine
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