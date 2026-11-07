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Injury Toll In Russian Ballistic Attack On Kyiv Rises To Five

Injury Toll In Russian Ballistic Attack On Kyiv Rises To Five


Date: 2026-11-07 01:04:42

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported this on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

"Five people were injured in the enemy attack on the capital, including a 14-year-old child. Two of the injured were hospitalized," Klitschko said.

Read also: Injury toll after Russian attack on Sumy rises to seven

As Ukrinform reported earlier, three people were injured in a Russian missile strike on the capital, which damaged residential buildings and a kindergarten.

Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

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