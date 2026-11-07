Germany Records Lowest October Asylum Applications Since 2011
(MENAFN) Germany received 5,707 new asylum applications in October, representing a decline of approximately 35% compared with the same month last year and marking the lowest October total since 2011.
The number fell from 8,823 in October 2025 and 19,785 in October 2024, according to figures obtained from the Federal Interior Ministry.
Germany last recorded a lower number of new asylum seekers in October 2011, when 4,106 applications were registered.
Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt welcomed the latest figures, saying the government intended to maintain the downward trend.
"We are successfully pushing back illegal migration. Now it is a matter of securing this development permanently: We are regulating, managing and controlling illegal migration consistently and with a clear course – in Germany and together with our partners at the European level," Dobrindt said.
Germany has continued conducting border checks along its frontiers with all nine neighboring countries since September 2024, when the measures were introduced under former Interior Minister Nancy Faeser.
The policy of refusing entry to asylum seekers at border crossings has faced considerable criticism, according to reports.
The number fell from 8,823 in October 2025 and 19,785 in October 2024, according to figures obtained from the Federal Interior Ministry.
Germany last recorded a lower number of new asylum seekers in October 2011, when 4,106 applications were registered.
Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt welcomed the latest figures, saying the government intended to maintain the downward trend.
"We are successfully pushing back illegal migration. Now it is a matter of securing this development permanently: We are regulating, managing and controlling illegal migration consistently and with a clear course – in Germany and together with our partners at the European level," Dobrindt said.
Germany has continued conducting border checks along its frontiers with all nine neighboring countries since September 2024, when the measures were introduced under former Interior Minister Nancy Faeser.
The policy of refusing entry to asylum seekers at border crossings has faced considerable criticism, according to reports.
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