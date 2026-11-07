Heavy Downpour, Thunderstorms Forecast Saturday: JMD

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, November 7 (Petra) –Influence of the relatively cool and moist air mass over the Kingdom continues on Saturday, as significant drop in temperatures is expected.

Additionally, downpour is set to occur intermittently across the Kingdom's northern and central areas, as well as in parts of the eastern and southwestern regions.

In some regions, rain may become heavy for short periods, accompanied by thunderstorms and occasional hail, which would form flash floods in valleys and low-lying areas, particularly in the northern and central areas.

In its report, the Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD) warns of the risk of flash floods in valleys and low-lying areas, mainly in the Kingdom's northern and central regions, as well as the dangers posed by thunderstorms.

It also warns of low horizontal visibility due to dust raised by brisk winds, mainly in the Badia, as well as fog formation during the morning hours over mountainous areas, parts of the plains, and the Badia.

Furthermore, motorists are cautioned against slippery road conditions in areas experiencing rainfall.

According to the report, the weather on Sunday will see showers in the northern and central regions, as well as in limited parts of the eastern regions.

On Monday, the weather will be pleasant in most regions, and moderate in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba.

Today, maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to be as follows: 18–9C in Amman, 14–8C in the northern mountains, 19–10C in the Badia regions, 18–9C in the plains, 27–17C in the Dead Sea, and 26–16C in the Gulf of Aqaba.

//Petra//AG