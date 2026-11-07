King Of Mortgage Marketing: Ultimate Home Solutions Opens New Kitchen And Bathroom Showroom In Kilmarnock, Ayrshire

Kilmarnock, Scotland - November 7, 2026 - We are excited to announce the official opening of our brand-new kitchen and bathroom showroom in Kilmarnock, welcoming homeowners from across Ayrshire to view products, compare finishes, and discuss renovation plans with our design team. Located at Block 5, Unit 1, Glencairn Industrial Estate, Kilmarnock (KA1 4AZ), the local facility offers a dedicated destination for those considering a new fitted kitchen, a bathroom renovation, or wider home improvements. The opening offers a convenient starting point for households in Kilmarnock and surrounding communities, including Ayr, Prestwick, Troon, Irvine, Kilwinning, Stewarton, and Galston.

A Local Destination for Ayrshire Homeowners

Visiting a physical showroom lets homeowners see products up close and consider colors, materials, and styles before deciding on their properties. Visitors can explore kitchens, bathrooms, and bedrooms in person, along with samples of replacement windows, doors, exterior wall coatings, and roofing systems. Whether visitors are researching kitchen installations in Ayrshire, planning a fitted bathroom, or comparing replacement windows and doors, our showroom gives them a comfortable place to ask questions and discuss priorities face to face. Free on-site parking and easy access from the A71 and A77 make the location accessible for customers traveling from across the region.

Comprehensive Home Improvement Services from Design to Installation

Beyond the physical displays at our new Kilmarnock location, our team provides a full range of home improvement services for residential properties across Scotland. Our comprehensive offerings include:



Fitted kitchen design, supply, and installation

Bathroom design, renovation, and installation

Bedroom display options available at the showroom

Replacement windows, including energy-efficient double and triple glazing

uPVC and composite front doors

Seamless aluminum bi-fold doors

Weatherproof exterior wall coatings

New roofs, full roof replacements, and storm-damage repairs

Insulated conservatory roof replacements

High-efficiency heating systems, including boiler and radiator installations Home security systems, including house alarms and smart CCTV

Customers can explore individual upgrades or coordinate plans involving multiple parts of their property, helping them manage their project as a cohesive whole. Homeowners looking to review location details, directions, and available displays can visit our Ultimate Home Solutions showroom pag.

Supporting Homeowners Across Scotland

The Kilmarnock opening strengthens our regional presence alongside our existing showroom location at Dobbies Garden Centre in Braehead. Operating as Ultimate Home Solution, we deliver home improvements across Scotland, including Glasgow, Edinburgh, Ayrshire, Renfrewshire, Lanarkshire, and the Lothians. For customers who would prefer to discuss their plans at home, free home design visits are also available with our experienced team. Homeowners interested in recent customer projects, design ideas, and company news can also visit our Ultimate Home Solutions Facebook pag.

Plan Your Visit to the Kilmarnock Location

Our Kilmarnock showroom is open Monday to Saturday from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM, allowing customers to visit without an appointment during those hours. Sunday visits are also available by appointment. Homeowners are welcome to drop in to gather inspiration or sit down with a designer to discuss a specific project. For directions, to discuss a project, or to arrange a Sunday appointment, call 0800 029 3875 or email....

About the Company

We are a Scottish home improvement contractor providing complete design, supply, and installation services for residential properties. Founded in 2013, we built our business on craftsmanship, clear communication, and guaranteed workmanship to ensure every client receives reliable, long-term property enhancements. Our core mission is to help homeowners across Scotland improve the comfort, energy efficiency, and value of their living spaces through high-quality fitted kitchens, bathrooms, glazing, roofing, heating, and security systems.