Kingsmith Launches Walkingcase, A Foldable Walking Treadmill That Rolls Like A Suitcase

MENAFN - GetNews) Weighing just 43 lb, WalkingCase combines WalkingPad's signature fold-in-half design with a telescopic handle and multidirectional casters, allowing it to roll from room to room like a suitcase and store easily when not in use.

DALLAS, TX - November 7, 2026 - KingSmith WalkingPad today announced the U.S. launch of WalkingCase, a foldable walking treadmill that brings a new level of mobility to home fitness. Combining WalkingPad's fold-in-half design with a telescopic handle and four multidirectional casters, WalkingCase can be rolled from room to room like a suitcase without lifting or tilting the machine. When not in use, it can stand upright against a wall or lie flat for storage. Weighing just 43 lb, WalkingCase will be available starting November 10 for $479, down from its regular price of $799, at walkingpad.c om, for a limited time only.

“We've spent the past two years working on WalkingCase and getting the design right. We wanted to keep it slim and lightweight without compromising the strength of the frame. The folding mechanism took a lot of thought, too. It needed to be easy to open and close, while keeping the two halves securely together once folded. The magnetic lock helps make that possible. We're excited to finally bring the stunning WalkingCase to our customers,” said Nick Wang, Vice President of Product at KingSmith.

From Folding to Rolling

WalkingPad's fold-in-half design has long made its treadmills easier to store at home. WalkingCase takes that idea further by making the folded walking treadmill easier to move, giving users more flexibility in where they use and keep it.

When folded, WalkingCase measures just 5.5 inches thick. It can stand upright against a wall or lie flat, depending on the available space. Stored upright, it can save up to 90% of floor space.

WalkingCase arrives fully assembled, with no installation required before its first use. Its folded dimensions of 29.1" × 20.7" × 5.5" also allow it to fit in a car trunk, depending on available cargo space, making it convenient to take along on road trips or when moving between homes. It comes in four colors: Green, Black, White, and Pink.

Designed for Everyday Walking

WalkingCase features a 2.65 HP brushless motor and reaches speeds of up to 4 mph, supporting users weighing up to 242 lb. Its 35.4" × 15.0" walking surface features SoftStep cushioning to help absorb impact underfoot and provide a more comfortable walking experience.

FootSense provides hands-free speed control by responding to the user's position on the belt. Moving toward the front increases speed, while stepping toward the rear slows it down, allowing users to adjust their pace through natural movement.

Users can also control the foldable walking pad with the included remote controller or through the KS Fit app. The integrated LED display s hows workout information, including speed, time, distance, steps, and calories.

About KingSmith WalkingPad

Founded in Beijing in 2015, KingSmith is a global fitness technology company and the creator of WalkingPad®, known for pioneering compact, foldable fitness equipment. With in-house R&D and manufacturing capabilities, the company develops fitness solutions across walking, running, rowing, and strength training.