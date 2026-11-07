Leyna Sky Debuts With, It Is Me, A Tropical House Promise About Staying When Life Gets Hard

MENAFN - GetNews)Single artwork for "It Is Me" by Leyna Sky, a tropical house release. A woman with long, wind-swept, sun-streaked hair and freckles tilts her head toward the camera with a soft smile, her shoulder bare in an off-shoulder white knit top. Behind her, a low orange sun sets over a calm ocean, lighting pink and peach clouds and a dark rocky shoreline, with palm fronds silhouetted at the right edge. The warm, nostalgic golden-hour palette matches the song's mood: bittersweet & intimateEdmonton solo artist Leyna Sky releases debut single "It Is Me" on November 20, 2026, a tropical house track blended with future bass and acoustic guitar about being there for someone through the hard parts. The single leads into the EP of the same name, arriving January 17, 2027. The EP draws on a period of withdrawal and recovery, with themes of vulnerability, risk and saying what you truly want.

Edmonton, AB - November 7, 2026 - Edmonton solo artist Leyna Sky releases debut single "It Is Me" on November 20, 2026, the first chapter of a project that arrives in full on January 17, 2027, as the EP of the same name.

Its subject is a promise to be there for someone even when life gets difficult. The result is bittersweet, nostalgic and built for the dance floor.

The Artist

Before the stage there was a workbench. Leyna Sky learned the craft on a highschool iMac with GarageBand, built bicycles at Canadian Tire, and rode them with friends afterward through summers that now read as nostalgia. Later came the beaches of Tofino, and ran on them.

In February 2010, the first event Leyna Sky ever hosted drew 1,200 people to the St. Albert Community Hall, a room rated for 342. That is three and a half times its limit. The fire marshal told Leyna Sky there were too many people in the building and asked what the plan was. The plan was no re-entry. The RCMP told Leyna Sky not to shut the party down, and officers pointed people from other parties toward the event. The room came down to its specified capacity with the music still on.

A room, once filled, asks for another.

More than 300 events in Edmonton's music nightlife followed. Hosting was the job. Leyna Sky has played behind the decks only a few times, including a booking at Lotus Nightclub in Red Deer around 2012 and one night when Leyna Sky walked onto a stage at Empire Ballroom, unplanned, and joined trance artists Myon and Shane 54.

"Creative, innovative and professional art from a friendly and approachable artist," said Andrew O'Reily of Flociety, a local group of stage builders and event hosts.

Then came a hard stretch in life, and the music stopped. Years of therapy followed. The songs that came back from that time are about vulnerability, a willingness to be hurt, putting yourself out there and saying what you truly want.

The Single and the EP

"It Is Me" was written and produced by Leyna Sky and mastered by Spasso Entertainment. It mixes tropical house with electropop. Intimate female vocals, acoustic guitar and piano sit over melodic electronic production, all of it made electronically. It is a song about love and loyalty.

The EP, also titled It Is Me, follows on January 17, 2027. It traces the emotional arc of a relationship through all of it: the hate, the wanting, the love, the bliss and everything in between.

"It Is Me" is supported through YouTube, social media and visual storytelling aimed at listeners of emotional dance-pop.

Listen

Preview & Presave "It Is Me" on Spotify:

Media contact: Spasso Entertainment,...

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Distribution: DistroKid

It is a debut. It is a promise. It is me.