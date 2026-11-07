Blaze Pickleball Brings VAIR To SWFL And Debuts First-Ever $4,500 KASHKUP At The Courts Cape Coral

MENAFN - GetNews) November 21-22 tournament invites the community to enjoy pickleball, support the shelter animals, and win prizesBlaze Pickleball's SWFL Open comes to The Courts Cape Coral November 21–22, bringing VAIR and the first-ever KASHKUP with $4,500 in cash prizes. Everyone is welcome to watch, enjoy the Courtside Cafe, and support Cape Coral Animal Shelter. Bring cat or dog food and receive one drawing ticket per item for prizes including a Naples getaway and a Selkirk paddle. Local businesses can donate prizes by contacting Keith Dougherty.

CAPE CORAL, FL - November 7, 2026 - Blaze Pickleball is bringing competition and community giving to The Courts Cape Coral on November 21-22, 2026, with the Blaze Pickleball SWFL Open. The weekend will bring VAIR to Southwest Florida, introduce the first-ever KASHKUP, and invite the public to help animals in need through a food donation drive benefiting the Cape Coral Animal Shelter.

The tournament will feature men's, women's, and mixed doubles competition, with divisions for a range of ages and skill levels. The first 150 players will receive a Margaritaville Beach Club Pass. The debut VAIR KASHKUP will feature $4,500 in total cash prizes. The event also introduces Southwest Florida players to VAIR, a new pickleball rating system designed to help players understand their skill level and compete in more evenly matched games.

For The Community

The invitation extends beyond the players. Everyone is welcome to come out, watch the action, and support Cape Coral Animal Shelter. Bring cat or dog food on either or both tournament days and receive one drawing ticket for every item donated. No tournament registration is needed to participate in the donation drive.

The Courts Cape Coral features an onsite Courtside Cafe where players and spectators can enjoy breakfast sandwiches, hash browns, power wraps, subs, smoothies, protein shakes, and hot, fresh pizza made daily. Iced coffee, tea, soft drinks, beer, and wine are also available. Come hungry, cheer on the players, and enjoy a day of pickleball and community giving. Menu options vary seasonally; ask about daily specials.

Charity giveaway prizes announced so far include:



A two-night stay at Compass by Margaritaville in Naples, valued at $568. A Selkirk SLK ERA Control Elongated Pickleball Paddle, Special Edition Regal, valued at $200.

For Local Businesses

Local businesses can join the effort by donating products, gift cards, services, or other items to the community prize pool. Participating businesses can be recognized for their contributions. Business owners interested in donating should contact Keith Dougherty at the contact information below.

The Blaze Pickleball SWFL Open will take place at The Courts Cape Coral, 420 SW 2nd Avenue, Cape Coral, Florida. Players can find tournament information and register at blazepb.

About Blaze Pickleball

Blaze Pickleball brings players, fans, and local businesses together through tournaments that combine spirited competition with community connection. With divisions for a range of ages and skill levels, Blaze creates opportunities for players to challenge themselves, build friendships, and grow their love of the game. Beyond the court, Blaze supports Southwest Florida through charitable giving and partnerships that turn a weekend of pickleball into an opportunity to give back.

About Cape Coral Animal Shelter

Cape Coral Animal Shelter believes every animal deserves love, safety, and a second chance. Its mission is to strengthen the human-animal bond through exceptional adoption services, high-quality and affordable veterinary care, and community education that promotes compassion and prevents neglect and abandonment. Through innovation, collaboration, and kindness, the shelter is building a future where every animal is safe, valued, and cherished.

About VAIR

VAIR is a global AI-powered pickleball rating and performance ecosystem built to provide a more complete picture of player ability. By combining advanced technology, integrated performance data and certified human evaluation, VAIR measures how players perform, not simply whether they win or lose. Through VAIR ratings, VAIR+, VAIRified assessments and its expanding network of clubs, coaches, events and partners, VAIR helps players understand their game, track their progress and improve with confidence.