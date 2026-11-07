MENAFN - GetNews)Photo: Ice Age Air Conditioning Ice Age Air Conditioning owner Craig Miller is back on the job in Sanford after health issues. His team offers AC repairs, installations, UV air sanitization and mold inspection for homes and businesses across Central Florida.

SANFORD, FL - November 7, 2026 - Ice Age Air Conditioning, a Sanford HVAC contractor owned by Craig Miller since 1980, is back on the job after Miller overcame health issues. Miller and his team service and install air-conditioning units for homes and businesses across Central Florida. They take emergency calls day or night.

Ice Age handles repairs, whole-house installations and changeouts on all brands. Jobs range from a small house to a 40-unit apartment building. The company is an Orlando Weekly Best of Orlando winner.

Key takeaways:



Craig Miller has owned Ice Age since 1980.

The team works on all brands for residential and commercial clients.

Maintenance service includes filter changes and duct cleaning.

Miller is a certified mold inspector in Florida, and the company handles mold cleaning and removal. Emergency calls go to 321-696-6532 day or night.

Repairs, installations and changeouts for all brands

Ice Age works for longtime customers and new clients, residential and commercial. A job can be a single repair or a full system changeout. Customers who need maintenance get filter changes and duct cleaning.

Mold inspection and UV air sanitization

Ice Age sanitizes HVAC air with UV lights. The lights help reduce mold and viruses carried through the air in a home. Miller holds a mold inspector certification in the state of Florida, and the company removes mold quickly and safely.

Why does regular maintenance matter?

Modern AC units are built to last, even in Florida heat. Proper maintenance keeps them running. Regular, inexpensive service can head off costly repair and replacement later, and Ice Age has helped owners of small and large systems get the most life out of their equipment.

About Ice Age Air Conditioning

Ice Age Air Conditioning is an HVAC contractor based in Sanford, Florida, owned by Craig Miller since 1980. The company services and installs air-conditioning systems for residential and commercial customers across Central Florida and offers maintenance, UV air sanitization and mold inspection. Call 321-696-6532 or visit iceageac.