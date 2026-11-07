Winter Maintenance: Monster Tree Service Of Northwest Houston Announces Seasonal Trimming In Northwest Harris County

MENAFN - GetNews) At Monster Tree Service of Northwest Houston, we want homeowners and businesses across Northwest Harris County to get winter tree trimming on the calendar.

HOUSTON, Texas - November 7, 2026 - At Monster Tree Service of Northwest Houston, we want homeowners and businesses across Northwest Harris County to get winter tree trimming on the calendar. Our crews already handle tree trimming in Houston and the suburbs around it. Once the weather cools, there's a good stretch of time to shape shade trees and deal with problem limbs before spring growth kicks back in.

It comes down to timing. The Texas A&M Forest Service calls winter, or the dormant season, the best time to prune trees, and its cold-weather tree care page says pruning live tissue works best in mid- to late winter. Trees slow down. Branches are easier to read. Dead, crossing, or weak limbs can come out before new leaves hide them again.

Oaks need a little more planning. The same agency tells Texans not to prune or wound oaks from February through June, to help stop the spread of oak wilt, and to paint any oak wound right away. If there are oaks on the lot, the weeks before February are the time to book.

"Winter gives us the clearest look we'll get at a tree all year," said Tobias Judd of Monster Tree Service of Northwest Houston. "The tree is resting, we can see every branch, and the oaks are still ahead of the spring window Texas foresters warn about. A careful cut now sets the tree up for a stronger spring."

On a typical winter visit, crews lift limbs off roofs, driveways, and walkways, take out dead or broken branches, and do structural pruning so young trees grow a sound frame. Anyone curious about tree trimming in Cypress, TX can see how the service works on our website.

Winter trimming is open to property owners in Cypress, Klein, Spring, Tomball, Jersey Village, and Champions. Back in September, we at Monster Tree Service of Northwest Houston announced our tree removal service for Tomball homeowners and businesses.

We are locally owned and operated as part of the national Monster Tree Service franchise, and our crews are fully insured. Property owners can request an estimate at

About Monster Tree Service of Northwest Houston

We are a locally owned and operated franchise of Monster Tree Service. We provide tree removal, tree trimming and pruning, stump grinding, and plant health care to residential and commercial customers. Our fully insured crews serve Tomball, Cypress, Spring, Klein, Champions, Jersey Village, and surrounding northwest Houston communities. For more information, visit