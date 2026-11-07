Kindness Publishing Announces Multi-Book Agreement With Author Sonya Tipp For The Walking Light Devotional Series

MENAFN - GetNews)New publishing partnership will expand the popular 52-week devotional into a collection of faith-based books offering hope, encouragement, and guidance through life's most challenging seasons Publishing has announced a multi-book publishing agreement with author Sonya Tipp to expand The Walking Light into a series of Christian devotionals. The planned books will address topics such as grief, depression, divorce, illness, anxiety, and suicide, offering faith-based hope and encouragement.

Germantown & MEMPHIS, Tenn., United States - November 7, 2026 - Kindness Publishing has announced a multi-book publishing agreement with author Sonya Tipp to develop an expanded series of Christian devotionals under The Walking Light name.

The agreement builds upon Tipp's original book, The Walking Light: A 52-Week Devotional Journey of Faith, Hope, and Grace, and establishes a long-term collaboration focused on creating inspirational resources for readers navigating different stages and challenges of life.

The planned series will explore topics including grief and loss, depression, divorce, serious illness, anxiety, and the emotional challenges experienced by individuals and families affected by suicide.

Each book will carry forward the central message of The Walking Light: that faith, hope, and God's grace can provide strength and encouragement, even during life's most difficult circumstances.

"We believe Sonya has a remarkable ability to communicate messages of faith and encouragement in a way that is both personal and meaningful," said Ed Horrell, founder of Kindness Publishing. "Our vision is to build upon the foundation of The Walking Light and create a collection of devotionals that can reach people at precisely the moments they need encouragement most."

Under the agreement, Kindness Publishing will collaborate with Tipp on the development, production, publication, and promotion of future titles in the series.

Tipp will also serve as a flagship author for Kindness Publishing, reflecting the company's commitment to developing lasting relationships with authors whose messages align with its mission of encouraging and inspiring others.

"One of our goals at Kindness Publishing is to help authors extend the reach and impact of their messages," Horrell added. "This partnership represents exactly the kind of opportunity we envisioned when we launched our publishing initiative. We aren't simply interested in publishing books. We're interested in helping authors build a platform that can make a lasting difference."

The expanded Walking Light collection is expected to appeal to individual readers as well as churches, women's ministries, support groups, faith-based organizations, and others seeking accessible devotional resources centered on hope, healing, and spiritual encouragement.

Additional titles and publication schedules will be announced as development progresses.

About Sonya Tipp

Sonya Tipp is the author of The Walking Light: A 52-Week Devotional Journey of Faith, Hope, and Grace. Through her devotional writing, Tipp encourages readers to deepen their faith, embrace God's grace, and discover hope and strength throughout life's journey. Her expanding Walking Light series will bring these messages to readers facing a variety of personal and spiritual challenges.

About Kindness Publishing

Kindness Publishing is a publishing initiative of The Kindness Revolution, founded by author, speaker, and media personality Ed Horrell. The company specializes in helping authors share meaningful stories, strengthen their personal and professional brands, and expand the reach of their messages through books, digital media, and ongoing promotional programs.

Kindness Publishing works with a select group of authors whose experiences, expertise, and perspectives offer opportunities to encourage, educate, and inspire readers.