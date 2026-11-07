Go.AI Raises $85 Million In Series A Funding To Expand Private AI Infrastructure For Regulated Industries

MENAFN - GetNews) Go has raised $85 million in Series A funding, bringing total funding to $90 million, to expand its private AI infrastructure platform for regulated industries and compliance-focused organizations.

CHICAGO, Illinois, UNITED STATES - November 7, 2026 - Go, the leading provider of on-premises, examiner-ready AI infrastructure for regulated industries, has raised $85 million in Series A funding, bringing its total funding to $90 million. Announced on September 22, 2026, the round was led by Updata Partners, with participation from existing investors GFT Ventures and LAUNCH.

The funding will support additional engineering hires, development of the company's Go software and hardware offerings, and expansion into organizations beyond traditionally regulated industries that require strong data governance and compliance controls. The company also plans to invest in training and client advisory services, including an upcoming podcast series focused on AI education.

Go provides infrastructure designed to help organizations deploy AI within their existing systems and governance frameworks. Its platform serves sectors including financial services, healthcare, aerospace and defense, and manufacturing, where data security, auditability and regulatory requirements can influence technology adoption.

According to company-reported figures, Go serves more than 200 customers, and its annual recurring revenue has increased more than eightfold year over year. The company also reports continued profitability, while customer deployments collectively process more than 12.5 million queries daily.

The platform is designed to operate within customers' own secure environments, allowing organizations to maintain control over proprietary information rather than sending it to an external AI infrastructure provider. The company also offers a fixed-fee pricing model intended to provide greater predictability for organizations managing AI deployment costs.

David Moscatelli, co-founder and CEO of Go, said the funding would help the company continue developing its technology while expanding education around practical AI adoption.

“This funding lets us keep building at that pace, but the thing I'm most proud of isn't the growth number, it's the education. AI doesn't have to be something people fear or don't understand. Done right, it works alongside the people who use it. That's what this round lets us prove, at scale,” Moscatelli said.

Carter Griffin, general partner at Updata Partners, highlighted the platform's approach to deploying AI within secure customer environments.

“Go built the AI stack that regulated institutions can actually deploy: software and hardware that live inside the customer's secure environment with no proprietary data going to a third party. All of this at a fixed fee with no per-token surprise costs,” Griffin said.

The investment comes as organizations across regulated sectors evaluate how to introduce AI while maintaining internal controls, protecting sensitive information and meeting compliance obligations. Go plans to use the additional capital to develop its software and hardware capabilities and broaden access to its platform.

About Go

Go is a private AI infrastructure platform built for regulated industries, enabling banks, credit unions, healthcare, aerospace and defense, manufacturing and beyond to deploy AI securely, compliantly, and at scale. Designed for environments where control, auditability, and regulatory readiness are essential, Go operates inside existing systems and governance frameworks. Trusted by institutions where risk is non-negotiable, Go makes AI production-ready, not experimental. For more information, visit go.