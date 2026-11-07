Varnek Busbar Co., Ltd. Manufactures Custom Laminated Copper Busbars In Foshan, China

MENAFN - Market Press Release) November 6, 2026 12:11 am - Varnek Busbar Co., Ltd. is a manufacturer in Foshan, China, not a trading company. Since 2012 it has built insulated and laminated copper busbars to customer drawings for EV battery packs, energy storage systems and power conversion equipment.

Foshan, China - Varnek Busbar Co., Ltd. is a manufacturer in Shunde District, Foshan, Guangdong, China, not a trading company and not an agent. Since 2012 the company has built insulated and laminated copper busbars to customer drawings for EV battery packs, energy storage systems and power conversion equipment.

A laminated busbar is a multi-layer copper conductor, insulated by epoxy powder or PVC dip coating, that carries hundreds of amps between cells, modules, inverters and contactors inside those assemblies. There is no catalogue. A busbar is defined by the gap it has to cross and the current it has to carry, and both belong to the assembly it goes into, so every part starts from the customer's drawing.

The product range includes laminated flexible busbars used when the two ends of the connection move relative to each other, laminated busbars for power conversion where low inductance matters more than flexibility, and CCS busbars that also carry BMS sensing back to the battery management system. Rigid copper busbars are stamped and plated when nothing moves and current density is the priority. Extruded insulated busbars in PVC or PA12 suit a long run where the insulation has to stay thin and dimensionally tight. Aluminium busbars and copper-to-aluminium transition plates are used when weight and cost matter more than peak conductivity, or when copper has to meet aluminium. Busbar expansion joints and braided flexible connectors absorb thermal movement or vibration between two fixed points.

Most busbar failures start at the insulation, and the processes are not interchangeable. PVC dip coating gives a thick elastic skin that covers cut edges and survives handling, which suits moisture and salt exposure. Epoxy powder coating gives higher dielectric strength in a thinner, dimensionally stable film, which suits a part that has to fit a machined pocket. Heat-shrink tubing is used for prototypes. Extrusion and moulded covers are also available.

Battery packs take most of the volume, connecting cells and modules where the pack frame and the cell stack expand at different rates. Energy storage cabinets use the same constructions at larger cross-sections. Power conversion equipment uses them between inverter stages, contactors and fuses.

Dimensional and visual inspection covers every part against the drawing. Salt spray to ISO 9227, electric strength to IEC 60243-1, cross-cut adhesion to ISO 2409 and temperature rise to IEC 61439-1 are run to the international standards and their Chinese equivalents, with a first article report accompanying the first production batch. The company also works to RoHS, REACH, ISO 9001, IATF 16949 and ISO 13485. Stamping, CNC punching, bending, welding, plating and both insulation lines run in its own plant in Foshan.

Buyers may send a 2D drawing or a 3D model with the continuous current, the ambient temperature, the installation condition and any areas that must stay bare. The factory reviews it for manufacturability and comes back with questions before quoting, not after the first article. First articles run in 3 to 7 working days on existing tooling. A profile needing a new bending or stamping tool takes 10 to 20 working days, and insulation adds another 2 to 4 working days. Factory visits are welcome by appointment.

Export markets include Europe, North America, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, Japan and Korea, South America, Oceania and the Far East. The company employs 201 to 500 people.

Website:

Address: No. 9, Zone A, Nanshui Industrial Zone, Nanshui Village, Leliu Subdistrict, Shunde District, Foshan, Guangdong 528322, China

Contact: Meagan, International Sales, [email protected], +86 757 2583 7540.