IRGC Adviser Warns Iran Will Target Enemy Leaders in Future Conflict
(MENAFN) An adviser to the head of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) warned Wednesday that Tehran would target opposing leaders if Iranian military commanders or senior officials came under attack in any renewed confrontation.
“If they target our commanders and leaders this time, they should expect their own commanders and leaders to be killed,” Mohammad Moghadamfar said, according to reports.
Moghadamfar said Iran was preparing to use different tactics in the event of another war, emphasizing that its military response would no longer follow a reciprocal or proportional approach.
“Our responses will no longer be reciprocal or proportional. We will go beyond the point of attack and set their assets ablaze, regardless of time or place,” he said.
He added that the Islamic Republic would pursue a new strategy if subjected to further military action.
Regional tensions have remained elevated since the United States and Israel launched strikes against Iran on Feb. 28. Tehran responded with attacks targeting Israel and US assets across the region before a ceasefire was agreed in April.
Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding on freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz on June 18. However, disagreements over security arrangements in the strategic waterway have prevented its implementation.
“If they target our commanders and leaders this time, they should expect their own commanders and leaders to be killed,” Mohammad Moghadamfar said, according to reports.
Moghadamfar said Iran was preparing to use different tactics in the event of another war, emphasizing that its military response would no longer follow a reciprocal or proportional approach.
“Our responses will no longer be reciprocal or proportional. We will go beyond the point of attack and set their assets ablaze, regardless of time or place,” he said.
He added that the Islamic Republic would pursue a new strategy if subjected to further military action.
Regional tensions have remained elevated since the United States and Israel launched strikes against Iran on Feb. 28. Tehran responded with attacks targeting Israel and US assets across the region before a ceasefire was agreed in April.
Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding on freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz on June 18. However, disagreements over security arrangements in the strategic waterway have prevented its implementation.
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